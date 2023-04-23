Indian police arrested Sunday a firebrand Sikh separatist after a month-long manhunt that sparked protests and vandalism among the diaspora in Britain, Canada and the United States.

Amritpal Singh rose to fame in the northern state of Punjab calling for a separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, the struggle for which sparked deadly violence in India in the 1980s and 1990s.

Police said they arrested Singh at around 6:45 am, having surrounded a village following intelligence that he was there in a gurdwara, or Sikh temple.