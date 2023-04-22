The body of a missing brother suspected of attacking his two elderly sisters with an ax was found by a river in western Tokyo on Saturday, a day after the assault, local police said.

The body of the man in his 70s was discovered at around 9:05 a.m. on the banks of the Tama River in Tachikawa. There were no external wounds, and his body and his clothes were wet.

The sisters, also in their 70s, were taken to hospital on Friday night with non-life threatening injuries to their neck and back after the sudden attack at their home in neighboring Hino.