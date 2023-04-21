  • Tokyo's Ginza district on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo's Ginza district on Thursday | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

Japan confirmed 10,104 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up some 1,700 from a week before.

A total of 17 deaths were reported, while the number of severely ill cases rose by two from Thursday to 59.

Tokyo reported 1,441 new cases, up by 226 from a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW