  • An F-15 fighter takes off on an intercept mission from the Air Self-Defense Force's Naha base in Okinawa in April 2015. The Defense Ministry in February decided on new criteria to enable the SDF to prepare for threats from unmanned aerial objects such as balloons and drones. | KYODO
    An F-15 fighter takes off on an intercept mission from the Air Self-Defense Force's Naha base in Okinawa in April 2015. The Defense Ministry in February decided on new criteria to enable the SDF to prepare for threats from unmanned aerial objects such as balloons and drones. | KYODO

  • Jiji

The Defense Ministry in February relaxed its criteria for using live fire in order to strengthen its response to a series of unmanned balloons, believed to be from China, that have been spotted in Japanese airspace. But how the criteria will actually be used remains unclear.

The decision is intended as a buttress against China, but the ministry has not explained in detail the procedures to be taken for the use of live fire.

Article 84 of the Self-Defense Forces law stipulates that the SDF can take necessary measures against foreign aircraft that have violated Japanese airspace. In line with this provision, the SDF can order foreign aircraft to land or leave Japanese airspace. The Japanese government’s view was that the use of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, would be permitted only for “legitimate self-defense” or “on an emergency basis.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW