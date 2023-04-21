The Defense Ministry in February relaxed its criteria for using live fire in order to strengthen its response to a series of unmanned balloons, believed to be from China, that have been spotted in Japanese airspace. But how the criteria will actually be used remains unclear.

The decision is intended as a buttress against China, but the ministry has not explained in detail the procedures to be taken for the use of live fire.

Article 84 of the Self-Defense Forces law stipulates that the SDF can take necessary measures against foreign aircraft that have violated Japanese airspace. In line with this provision, the SDF can order foreign aircraft to land or leave Japanese airspace. The Japanese government’s view was that the use of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, would be permitted only for “legitimate self-defense” or “on an emergency basis.”