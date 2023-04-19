  • A WZ-8 high-altitude drone is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, in September 2021. | REUTERS
    A WZ-8 high-altitude drone is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, in September 2021. | REUTERS

WASHINGTON – A leaked U.S. military assessment says the Chinese military may soon deploy a high-altitude spy drone that travels at least three times the speed of sound, the Washington Post reported late Tuesday.

The newspaper cited a secret document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The document, which Reuters could not confirm or verify independently, features satellite imagery dated Aug. 9 that shows two WZ-8 rocket-propelled reconnaissance drones at an air base in eastern China, about 560 kilometers inland from Shanghai, according to the newspaper.

