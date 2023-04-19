  • People commute on a train during the evening in Tokyo on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    People commute on a train during the evening in Tokyo on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 180 from a week earlier.

One new fatality was confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital. The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria fell by two from the previous day to five.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,166.9, up 5.5% from a week earlier.

