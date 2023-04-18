Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong’s oldest neighborhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous color after dark, but most have gradually been removed, with a few lucky ones now piled up in a ramshackle yard.

Citing safety concerns, city authorities have begun extinguishing the neon signs, which are widely seen as part of Hong Kong’s heritage.

“It is very heartbreaking to hear the sound of the glass being smashed,” conservationist Cardin Chan told AFP.