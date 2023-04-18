Hong Kong – Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong’s oldest neighborhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous color after dark, but most have gradually been removed, with a few lucky ones now piled up in a ramshackle yard.
Citing safety concerns, city authorities have begun extinguishing the neon signs, which are widely seen as part of Hong Kong’s heritage.
“It is very heartbreaking to hear the sound of the glass being smashed,” conservationist Cardin Chan told AFP.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.