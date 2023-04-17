  • Tokyo reported 474 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 474 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 474 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up 16 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,111.7 compared to 1,068.3 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one form Sunday to six , while one death linked to the virus was reported on Monday.

