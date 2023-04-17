  • The Ximen district in Taipei. The democratic island now faces an authoritarian threat from Beijing, which has vowed to annex its smaller neighbor. | AFP-JIJI
Taipei – At a barbed-wire museum where political prisoners were once held, visitors lauded Taiwan’s modern-day democracy shaped by its own national identity on the island across from authoritarian China.

Taipei’s Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park is a stark reminder of the island’s history as a one-party state under the Kuomintang nationalists who fled to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Secretive courts tried those accused of assisting the Communists across the Taiwan Strait.

