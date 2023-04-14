Osaka on Friday won the right to host Japan’s first casino resort, after the central government approved a plan that will bring gambling to the city’s Yumeshima island in the latter half of 2029.

During a government meeting on so-called integrated resorts, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will award the license for casino gambling to the joint plan submitted by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka.

“Integrated resorts are a necessary initiative in promoting our country as a tourism-based nation. They’ll attract a lot of visitors from Japan and abroad,” Kishida said.