The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet topped the key threshold of 30% for the first time in seven months, a Jiji Press public opinion poll showed Thursday.
The approval rate climbed 3.6 percentage points from the previous month to 33.5%, up for the third straight month, according to the poll, conducted over four days through Monday.
The disapproval rate fell 4.6 points to 36.3%, remaining higher than the approval rate for the eighth consecutive month.
