Tokyo reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 82 from a week before.

One new death was confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at four, down by two from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,127.9, up 12.7% from a week earlier.

