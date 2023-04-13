Virtual online spaces are providing social recluses, known as hikikomori, with a way of staying connected to the world while also allowing them to edge closer to making a full return to society.

In addition to providing consultation support and introducing work-from-home jobs, local governments and private companies are making efforts to establish unique “club activities” based on common interests as the problem of social disconnection continues to spiral.

The Kyoto Prefectural Government has held twice-weekly virtual meetups for shut-ins since June 2022, aptly called “online place to be.”