  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 70 from a week before.

Thursday’s daily count in the capital marked the 13th straight day of week-on-week increases, with the nationwide figure also having been on an uptrend.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 1,116.1, compared to 960.6 a week before.

