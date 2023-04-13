  • Federal Reserve officials look set to stay the course on rate hikes, even after hearing from staff advisers that they were forecasting a 'mild recession' later this year. | REUTERS
    Federal Reserve officials look set to stay the course on rate hikes, even after hearing from staff advisers that they were forecasting a "mild recession” later this year. | REUTERS

Federal Reserve officials appear on track to extend their run of interest-rate hikes when they meet next month, shrugging off advisers’ warnings of recession with a bet that they need to do more to curb inflation.

Minutes of last month’s policy meeting showed officials dialed back expectations of how high they’ll need to lift rates after a series of bank collapses roiled markets last month.

Still, officials raised their benchmark lending rate a quarter point to a range of 4.75% to 5%, as they sought to balance the risk of a credit crunch with incoming data showing price pressures remained too high.

