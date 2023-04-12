Tokyo Disneyland will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday, with the popular amusement park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, enjoying a sharp business recovery after the COVID-19 crisis, supported by repeat visitors spanning three generations.

The pandemic has prompted Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, to shift its strategy from seeking more visitors to improving visitor satisfaction and increasing sales per visitor, in order to enhance its “land of dreams” appeal.

Since its opening in 1983, Tokyo Disneyland has attracted many visitors with its popular characters, including Mickey Mouse, its unique world-building and the hospitality of its staff, known as “cast” members.