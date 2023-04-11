A couple with intellectual disabilities, whose relationship blossomed some three decades ago, have finally wed, after overcoming resistance from family members and many others who believed they could never get married.

Shunsuke Watarai and his wife, Kikuyo, both 62 and living together in Nagoya, met in their early 30s through an acquaintance. Although they hit it off from the start, family and welfare support staff arbitrarily decided that a romantic relationship was out of the question for them, according to Shunsuke.

“There are quite a few things we can do on our own if we try,” said Shunsuke, who has a mild mental impairment. “Instead of unilaterally deciding ‘No,’ we want people to explain to us why something cannot be done.”