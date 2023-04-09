The Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard continued their search Sunday for a military helicopter with 10 members aboard that went missing Thursday, after a body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

The Ground Self-Defense Force received a call on Saturday from a local resident who said that “what looked like a human body” was floating north of Irabu Island, which sits near Miyako. On Sunday, authorities were still trying to confirm the identity of what appeared to be a body.

With all 10 members still unaccounted for after the helicopter went missing on Thursday, the SDF and the coast guard have searched the area with several vessels and aircraft, including a submarine, but no further information about the sighting was immediately available.