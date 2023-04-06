  • Many cases of cybercrime in Japan often go unreported, prompting an expert panel to propose creating a unified portal site to report such crimes. | GETTY IMAGES
Japanese authorities should unify their cybercrime reporting services as many cases are believed to go unreported, an expert panel said on Thursday.

The National Police Agency’s panel released a report proposing a unified portal site to report such crimes, as police organizations, the Personal Information Protection Commission and government agencies have separate reporting services with different formats and information that need to be submitted.

The proposal called on the NPA to “strongly take the initiative to create a unified contact point that cuts across ministerial boundaries.”

