Former vice transport minister Masaru Honda has admitted to pressuring an airport infrastructure management company to promote another former ministry official to the role of president, the ministry said Tuesday.
Honda, 69, currently chairman of subway operator Tokyo Metro, has been found to have pressed Airport Facilities to promote its then-Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Yamaguchi, 63, the former ministry official, to president.
On Tuesday, the ministry released the results of its hearing with Honda conducted the day before. At the hearing, Honda admitted to intervening in the leadership selection and apologized.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.