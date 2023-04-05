Former vice transport minister Masaru Honda has admitted to pressuring an airport infrastructure management company to promote another former ministry official to the role of president, the ministry said Tuesday.

Honda, 69, currently chairman of subway operator Tokyo Metro, has been found to have pressed Airport Facilities to promote its then-Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Yamaguchi, 63, the former ministry official, to president.

On Tuesday, the ministry released the results of its hearing with Honda conducted the day before. At the hearing, Honda admitted to intervening in the leadership selection and apologized.