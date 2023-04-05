Labor unions in Japan have won the biggest pay hikes in 30 years in their 2023 shunto negotiations with management, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said Wednesday.

In an interim tally by Rengo as of Monday, the average monthly pay hike, including rises in pay scales and regular wages, stood at 3.70%, or ¥11,114, up sharply from 2.11%, or ¥6,319, a year earlier.

The results showed that the momentum for pay increases among large companies has spread to smaller companies.