  • Education Minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks at a news conference last month. | KYODO
    Education Minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks at a news conference last month. | KYODO

  • jiji

The education ministry said on Tuesday that it will raise the income cap for a public financial aid plan to help pay for higher education.

The move, slated to begin in fiscal 2024, is aimed at expanding support for middle-income households with multiple children.

The eligibility cap will be raised to an annual household income of ¥6 million from the current ¥3.8 million.

