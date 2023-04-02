Once a semi-legal sharing site, Crunchyroll is now a streaming giant credited with helping Japanese anime transform from a nerdy subculture into a lucrative global industry poised to conquer new markets.

This year, the U.S.-based company held its annual Anime Awards in Tokyo for the first time, with the art form’s heavyweights gathering for what have become some of the industry’s highest accolades — and a sign of Crunchyroll’s influence.

Sony acquired the company in 2020 for $1.17 billion and Crunchyroll now offers anime in over 10 languages on 15 platforms.