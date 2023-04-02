Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei, on Saturday took in the jungle ruins of a Mayan civilization citadel where they observed an ancient ritual before a massive stone pyramid known as El Gran Jaguar.

The two shook hands there and vowed to maintain strong ties in the face of a diplomatic offensive by China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

The assembled dignitaries “witness today the strengthening of the friendship between our nations,” Guatemala’s deputy culture minister, Jenny Barrios, said.