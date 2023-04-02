  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen with her Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei, on a tour of the Mayan ruins in Tikal, Guatemala, on Saturday. | GUATEMALA PRESIDENCY / VIA REUTERS
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen with her Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei, on a tour of the Mayan ruins in Tikal, Guatemala, on Saturday. | GUATEMALA PRESIDENCY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Guatemala City – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei, on Saturday took in the jungle ruins of a Mayan civilization citadel where they observed an ancient ritual before a massive stone pyramid known as El Gran Jaguar.

The two shook hands there and vowed to maintain strong ties in the face of a diplomatic offensive by China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

The assembled dignitaries “witness today the strengthening of the friendship between our nations,” Guatemala’s deputy culture minister, Jenny Barrios, said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW