Prosecutors on Thursday pressed additional charges against the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July, including a violation of the ordnance manufacturing law.

The Nara District Public Prosecutor’s Office in western Japan indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, for manufacturing guns without a permit and damaging a building housing a facility related to the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The prosecutors decided not to bring charges of violating the public offices election law by impeding free elections, as they failed to find enough evidence.