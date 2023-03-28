Japan’s transport ministry plans to have drawn up, by the end of March, guidelines on the use of priority parking spots designed for wheelchair users at public facilities.

In some areas, such parking slots have sometimes not been available to the intended users after the range of people allowed to use them was expanded.

The ministry aims to present local governments with clear standards for who is eligible to use such parking spots. It also plans to introduce a “double space” system in which priority parking slots are set aside for pregnant women and the elderly, separately from those used by people in wheelchairs.