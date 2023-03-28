After taking down a major pirated Japanese anime website based in the country, Chinese authorites took action against four individuals suspected of being involved in its management, a Tokyo-based anti-piracy group said Tuesday.

The Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), which seeks to tackle overseas copyright infringement of Japanese media content, had previously filed a complaint with Beijing against the site. The group confirmed that this is the first time Chinese authorities have worked to remove a pirate website based on one of their requests.

According to CODA, the website in question is b9good, which it says began operations in 2008 under a different name. The association also says the website, which went offline Monday, was one of the largest online sources of pirated anime, and that its Japanese-language interface meant that around 95% of users were accessing it from Japan.