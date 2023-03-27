  • Soldiers and civilians work to recover the body of a mudslide victim during a rescue operation at Manje informal settlement up the slopes of Soche Hill in Blantyre, southern Malawi, on March 17. | AFP-JIJI
Geneva – Cyclone Freddy’s extraordinary journey will be reviewed in minute detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm, the world extreme weather records chief said.

The cyclone crossed the entire southern Indian Ocean before wreaking death and destruction on southeastern Africa in February and March.

An international panel of experts will now spend months poring over the data to decide if it constitutes a new record in the Weather and Climate Extremes Archive run by the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization.

