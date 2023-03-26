  • Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, in June 2015. | REUTERS
    Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, in June 2015. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Russia has a deal to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of neighboring Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding this will not violate nonproliferation agreements. What are these weapons and what is Russia’s policy on them:

What are the concerns

The United States has said the world faces the gravest nuclear danger since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis because of remarks by Putin during the Ukraine conflict, but Moscow says its position has been misinterpreted.

KEYWORDS

