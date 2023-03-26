A large-scale Self-Defense Forces-run COVID-19 vaccination program has ended, with ceremonies marking the completion being held on Sunday.
A total of some 2.48 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were given at the sites in Tokyo and Osaka since their opening in 2021.
The government decided to end the program as reservations have decreased markedly in line with a recent plunge in new infections and given that the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law is set to be lowered to Category V in May from Category II at present.
