Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday pledged to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities over five years, after the government updated its three key national security documents late last year.

“We will thoroughly reinforce our country’s defense capabilities over the next five years,” he said in an address at a graduation ceremony of the National Defense Academy in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. This mission “will be completed only after measures included in the three documents are put into action,” Kishida added.

“We came up with a series of necessary measures to beef up Japan’s defense power through very realistic simulations,” he also said.