A Harry Potter studio tour park will open June 16 in Tokyo, the first of its kind outside Britain, giving fans access to behind-the-scenes experiences, including the chance to see the sets, original props and costumes of the popular films.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter is a walk-through tour designed so that fans can step into the fantasy world of the films, based on the novels of the same name by British author J.K. Rowling.

It will be the second such facility following Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter, which opened in Britain in 2012 and has had over 17 million visitors, said operator Warner Bros. Studios Japan.