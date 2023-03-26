A total of 667 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo on Sunday, up by 118 week-on-week.

Three people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead in the capital the same day, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, while one patient with the virus was in severe condition as of Sunday, unchanged from the previous day.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 8,299 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide, up by about 1,200 week-on-week. New fatalities totaled 23 among COVID-19 patients, while 65 people were with severe symptoms, down by three from Friday.