Tokyo confirmed 863 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up by 236 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled five among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by one from Friday to one.

