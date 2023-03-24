Shashikant Midha learned to swim as a child in the river near his village in Dhanbad, one of India’s largest coal-mining hubs, but he hasn’t yet found time to dip in the pool at the apartment complex where he lives nowadays, far away in south India.

Working long hours on a car-assembly line in Tamil Nadu state, more than 1,700 kilometers from home, Midha belongs to a trend of Indians migrating out of coal regions, triggered by dwindling and low-paying jobs in a changing industry.

At least 13 million Indians in the poorest regions depend on the country’s coal ecosystem for a living, research from the nonprofit National Foundation for India (NFI) shows.