Few expect Chinese President Xi Jinping’s diplomacy to yield breakthroughs on the Ukraine war. But in Washington, there are fears Beijing may succeed elsewhere — winning credibility on the world stage.

Xi pushed forward positions on Ukraine during two days of talks in Moscow, a week after China announced the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia — rivals in a region where the United States for decades has been the main diplomatic powerbroker.

The United States has been skeptical of China’s diplomatic offensive, believing its proposed cease-fire would only provide time for Russia to regroup forces that Ukrainians have been succeeding in pushing back for more than a year.