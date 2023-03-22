French President Emmanuel Macron appeared defiant on Tuesday after his government narrowly survived no-confidence votes over an increase in the retirement age, but urged calm as furious protesters kept up the pressure on the streets.

Ignoring calls from opponents, Macron said there would be no government reshuffle, no fresh parliamentary elections and no referendum on his controversial pension reform, even in the face of widespread protests that have brought millions into the streets.

“We are facing a moment in which we must appease, calm, go on the ground and listen to people’s anger,” he told a meeting of politicians, according to participants.