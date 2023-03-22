Tokyo confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a decrease of 443 from a week before.
The number of reported cases tend to be low after a holiday when the number of tests conducted is relatively small. Tuesday was a national holiday.
One death linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the capital. There were four severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.