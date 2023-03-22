  • People walk and take photos under cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    People walk and take photos under cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Tokyo confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a decrease of 443 from a week before.

The number of reported cases tend to be low after a holiday when the number of tests conducted is relatively small. Tuesday was a national holiday.

One death linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the capital. There were four severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

