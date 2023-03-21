  • Tokyo confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of 111 from a week before.

Two deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. There were four severe cases, unchanged from Monday.

On Monday, Japan reported 2,617 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, down by some 600 from a week before.

