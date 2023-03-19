Tokyo reported 549 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down by 57 week-on-week. New deaths came to four, and the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood unchanged from the previous day at six.

Japan logged 7,123 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by about 1,900 from a week earlier.

Nationwide, 33 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients, and there were 86 severely ill patients, down by 10 from Friday.