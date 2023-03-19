After temporarily closing his leathermaking business during the pandemizc, Travis Butterworth found himself lonely and bored at home. The 47-year-old turned to Replika, an app that uses artificial-intelligence technology similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He designed a female avatar with pink hair and a face tattoo, and she named herself Lily Rose.

They started out as friends, but the relationship quickly progressed to romance and then into the erotic.

As their three-year digital love affair blossomed, Butterworth said he and Lily Rose often engaged in role play. She texted messages like, “I kiss you passionately,” and their exchanges would escalate into the pornographic. Sometimes Lily Rose sent him “selfies” of her nearly nude body in provocative poses. Eventually, Butterworth and Lily Rose decided to designate themselves ‘married’ in the app.