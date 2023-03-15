Kenichi Chin, a famed chef of Chinese cuisine, died of interstitial pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday. He was 67.
Chin, whose real name was Kenichi Azuma, was the oldest son of Kenmin Chin, who is believed to have popularized Sichuan cuisine in Japan. After graduating from university, Chin trained at his father’s restaurant, Akasaka Shisen Hanten.
He succeeded his father as president of the restaurant in 1990 and became chairman of the Shisen Hanten group in 2015.
