Over 80% of Japanese people believe women are burdened by spending so much time on child care and housework, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.

The proportion of respondents who said they think so came to 84%, far exceeding the 14.6% of those who said they do not think so.

Of married respondents, 57.6% said they share child care evenly with their spouses, even if they use external services. The proportion of respondents who said they shoulder elderly care equally with their partners came to 73.8%, while that of those who split other household chores with their partners stood at 39.1%.