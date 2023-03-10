A crowd gathered in Tokyo Friday to mark the 78th anniversary of a U.S. air raid on Japan’s capital that is believed to have claimed more than 100,000 lives over the course of one night.

Around 100 people prayed for the victims and for world peace in the ceremony held at a memorial hall in Sumida Ward. Among the attendees were the surviving relatives of the victims, alongside Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

In the early hours of March 10, 1945, around 300 U.S. bombers dropped 1,665 tons of incendiary bombs mainly on Sumida, Koto and Taito wards, with over 1 million people affected.