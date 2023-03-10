  • Japan Airlines scrapped its campaign offering domestic one-way tickets at a flat rate of ¥6,600 after demand overwhelmed the carrier's website. | BLOOMBERG
Japan Airlines ended a campaign to sell steeply discounted tickets for domestic flights after demand overwhelmed the carrier’s website.

“In light of the fact that there is no prospect of restoration at this time” and the impact on other customers, Japan Airlines said it would cancel the promotional sale of flights for April and May, as well as those for June that were set to begin next week, the company said in a statement late Thursday in Tokyo.

The abandoned campaign is a marketing setback for Japan Airlines as demand for travel within the island nation picks up, with the government planning to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza in May. ANA Holdings and Hokkaido-based carrier Airdo have also unveiled plans to sell discounted flights over the next few months.

