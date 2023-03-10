  • Chinese President Xi Jinping swears under oath after being re-elected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday | AFP-JIJI
BEIJING – Xi Jinping on Friday secured a precedent-breaking third five-year term as China’s president as he tightens his grip as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for Xi, 69, to be president in an election where there was no other candidate.

The voting lasted for about an hour and the electronic counting was completed in about 15 minutes.

