A district court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 3½ years in prison for causing the deaths of her two toddlers from heat exposure after abandoning them in a car in July in Kanagawa Prefecture.

In handing down the ruling on Reina Nagasawa, 22, Presiding Judge Noburo Kiyama said the case was “heart-wrenching” as the mother left her 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter in a scorching hot vehicle for more than two hours and 40 minutes so she could spend time with her date.

Prosecutors had demanded an eight-year sentence, claiming the mother’s actions were malicious. Nagasawa’s defense team sought a three-year term, arguing that she had planned to return after a short time.