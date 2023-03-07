Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday that Beijing hopes for “friendship and good neighborliness” with Japan but warned Tokyo not to take part in a “new Cold War” led by Washington.

“Should some people from the Japanese side choose the beggar-thy-neighbor approach rather than a friendly partnership and take part in a new Cold War to contain China, bilateral relations will only suffer new wounds when the old ones are yet to be healed,” Qin said told a press conference in Beijing.

When asked about China’s relations with Japan, Qin touched on historical issues, saying, “The immense sufferings imposed by the Japanese militarists on the Chinese nation are still painful today. The Chinese people will not forget this and the Japanese side must not forget.”