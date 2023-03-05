China set a modest economic growth target for the year, a sign the nation’s top leaders are still concerned about the country’s recovery, given weak consumer confidence, declining exports and a housing market still under pressure.

Beijing will target gross domestic product expansion of around 5% for 2023, Premier Li Keqiang said in his final government work report to the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering — on Sunday, according to state media Xinhua News Agency. The budget deficit goal was set at 3% of GDP for 2023, Xinhua said.

The GDP target compares with last year’s goal of around 5.5%, which China missed by a large margin after COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions, along with the property crisis dragged GDP growth to just 3%.