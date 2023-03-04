The weighted average of wage increases demanded by 2,614 member unions of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, in this year’s shuntō labor-management negotiations stood at 4.49% in a tally by Rengo as of Wednesday.

The average demand topped 4% for the first time in 25 years, when compared with final tallies, according to Rengo.

The figure came as the nationwide labor group is calling for pay hikes of around 5% in the ongoing negotiations.