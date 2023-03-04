The weighted average of wage increases demanded by 2,614 member unions of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, in this year’s shuntō labor-management negotiations stood at 4.49% in a tally by Rengo as of Wednesday.
The average demand topped 4% for the first time in 25 years, when compared with final tallies, according to Rengo.
The figure came as the nationwide labor group is calling for pay hikes of around 5% in the ongoing negotiations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.